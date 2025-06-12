List Of Dignitaries In Attendance As Tinubu Addresses N’Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday arrived at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, where he addressed a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives as part of the activities lined up to commemorate Nigeria’s 26 years of unbroken democracy.

The session, held in the green chamber, is one of the high points of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, marking over two decades since Nigeria transitioned from military rule to democratic governance in 1999.

Lawmakers from both chambers were already seated before the arrival of the President, who entered the chamber to a rousing welcome.

Also present at the session were top government officials and dignitaries, including Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Other key figures in attendance were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and notable traditional and political leaders.

The event also attracted former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Ken Nnamani; former Governors Aminu Masari and Anyim Pius Anyim, who also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, added royal presence to the occasion alongside other dignitaries.

According to the programme lineup, a Democracy Day lecture will follow the joint session later in the day, where prominent political leaders are expected to speak on Nigeria’s democratic journey, governance challenges, and national unity.