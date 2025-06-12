Tinubu Speaks On One-Party State Agenda

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied claims that his administration is attempting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, insisting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is open to all and committed to plural democracy.

Speaking at a special joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday to mark Democracy Day, the president said it was unnecessary for any party to panic over defections, urging them instead to reflect on their internal affairs.

“You are all welcome to the progressive fold. Nobody should close the door,” Tinubu told lawmakers, in a remark seen as addressing opposition concerns over political realignments.

In a veiled swipe at opposition parties, Tinubu said, “Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist. I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democracy since 1999, Tinubu said the country had made significant progress despite its challenges.

He said, “I felt a sense of collective accomplishment when I realised how far we had come as a nation. Democracy has risen from the ashes of military rule to reclaim its rightful place as the only acceptable form of governance for our resilient and beloved people.”

Naija News reports that the president paid glowing tribute to Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, and hailed former President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising Abiola and declaring June 12 as Democracy Day.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed,” Tinubu said.

He also honoured pro-democracy icons, including Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane, both of whom were assassinated during the military era.

Tinubu said, “We must celebrate the courage of Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane, both of whom were murdered by agents of military repression.

“We remember the many civil rights activists, journalists, and politicians who were imprisoned, exiled, tossed aside, and beaten.”

In his concluding remarks, Tinubu urged closer cooperation between the executive and the legislature to strengthen democracy.

“While we may not always agree, we must forge a way to work together—because this is what democracy demands of us,” he said.