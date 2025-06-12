Tinubu Grants Ken Saro-Wiwa, Others National Pardon

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted full pardon on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow activists.

Naija News reports that the President disclosed this on Thursday while addressing the National Assembly to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.

He stated that he would grant the Ogoni nine activists and others whose names will be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.

Tinubu stated: “Furthermore, I also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.”

Recall that Ken Saro-Wiwa was tried by a special military tribunal for allegedly masterminding the murder of Ogoni chiefs at a pro-government meeting, and hanged in 1995 by the military dictatorship of General Sani Abacha.

His execution provoked international outrage and resulted in Nigeria’s suspension from the Commonwealth of Nations for more than three years.