Tinubu Arrives National Assembly To Mark Democracy Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived the National Assembly to mark the June 12 Democracy.

Naija News reports that a heavy security cordon was thrown around the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Thursday morning in anticipation of the President’s arrival to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives as part of Democracy Day celebrations.

The event marks a symbolic highlight of activities commemorating June 12, a day that honours Nigeria’s return to democratic rule and pays tribute to the annulled 1993 presidential election.

Naija News understands that President Tinubu is expected to use the session to reflect on Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1993, reaffirm his administration’s commitment to democratic values, and outline achievements and policy directions.

Earlier in the day, the Presidency confirmed that the President would not be making a nationwide broadcast as is customary during Democracy Day.