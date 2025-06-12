June 12: Tinubu Fails To Reinstate Fubara As Rivers State Governor, End Emergency Rule

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to announce the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State

Naija News reports that many had called on the president to use the occasion of his Democracy Day speech to announce Fubara’s reinstatement.

While he granted pardon to Ken Saro-Wiwa alongside others and conferred national honours on distinguished Nigerians, President Tinubu failed to reverse the State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Tinubu had, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and announced a six-month suspension of Fubara from office. Also suspended was Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu and the State House of Assembly.

Reports had emerged claiming that former President, Goodluck Jonathan, was reportedly leading behind-the-scenes efforts to secure the reinstatement of Fubara before the upcoming June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

According to sources who spoke with Vanguard, Jonathan held at least one private telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu, appealing for Fubara’s reinstatement in the spirit of national reconciliation and democratic principles.

“That is besides the concern expressed by two other former presidents,” a source familiar with the development revealed.

Sources close to the situation say that two recent visits by Fubara to the Presidential Villa were facilitated by key political actors, including Jonathan, who are believed to be working to reverse the controversial suspension.

“By the president’s body language, the governor may be returned sooner than the six months earlier announced by the president,” the source added.

Also, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide urged Tinubu to restore the suspended Governor of Rivers State and all embattled lawmakers in the state.

In a press release issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the President of the Council, Dr. Theophilus Alaye, urged President Tinubu to reaffirm his commitment to democratic principles by lifting the State of Emergency currently in place in Rivers State and reinstating constitutional democracy.

Alaye emphasised that Tinubu, being a significant beneficiary of the nation’s democratic progress, should take this opportunity on June 12 to restore Governor Fubara, along with all elected representatives in the state.

On his part, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, appealed to Tinubu to forgive suspended Fubara, in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary.

In an open letter on Wednesday to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993, election, Bode George appealled to Tinubu to reinstate Fubara.

George noted that Tinubu was at the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule and aspiring for top political positions in Lagos

The PDP chieftain said Tinubu should listen and honour his appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to the country’s democracy.

He said, “If Tinubu could forgive Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend same gesture to Fubara.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder.

“He later joined NADECO to fight for democracy. Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today.

“So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy and return Fubara to office immediately.”