June 12: ‘Thugs, Tropical Gangsters Masquerading As Politicians’ – Utomi

Former Presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has described Nigerian politicians as thugs and tropical gangsters, urging Nigerians to liberate themselves from them because their actions have continued to damage the country’s progress.

Naija News reports that Utomi shared his thoughts in a series of posts via his 𝕏 handle, linking Nigeria’s Democracy Day to the leadership struggle of late Chief MKO Abiola, whose election victory was annulled in 1993.

The Political economist referenced Kenyan public intellectual PLO Lumumba, who often highlights Nigeria’s failure when compared with countries like Qatar.

Utomi further revealed that he would observe three minutes of silence in honour of MKO Abiola, the former chairman of the Ikoyi Club, Tunde Akinleye, and elder statesman, Papa Ayo Adebanjo, for their contributions to the democratic struggle.

He also referenced the book ‘Tropical Gangsters’ by development expert Robert Klitgaard, suggesting the term describes the nature of political leadership in parts of Africa.

He wrote, “The real reflection for June 12 has to be how the people can liberate themselves from Thugs and Tropical Gangsters masquerading as politicians, as their character flaws damage the prospects of the people of their countries. From inside we hear it everyday from people like PLO Lumumba who often shows off Nigeria’s failings when he compares with Quatar as Nigerian elite in his audience grin sheepishly as if they do not realize it is about them he is speaking. But what he says is the truth.

“Former Canadian diplomat and world Bank official, Robert Calderisi titled his own; The Trouble with Africa: Why Foreign Aid Is’nt Working. The 3rd Chapter was titled Thugs in Power. He writes:’ Ministers and …are driving Mercedes and Cadillacs while majority are hungry. Engaging the leadership question in African politics is what drove Chief Abiola. So June 12 is perhaps the day to reflect on leadership. Let’s look from outside in and then from within. The Development consultant Robert Klitgaard titled his book Tropical Gangsters.

“On June 12 at noon I will stand up for 3 minutes, silent, to honor a few heroes Chief MKO Abiola who died while I was airborne between Frankfurt and Manila. Tunde Akinleye, former Ikoyi club chairman who I met in CP during the struggle and became a best friend. Papa Ayo Adebanjo. It’s the eve of June 12 and I have been inundated with questions about the struggle, seeing as things stand today. Was it worth it, they ask. My reply. Imagine where things could have been without the struggle… seeing as things stand today.”