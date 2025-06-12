June 12: Presidency Confirms Cancellation Of Tinubu’s Nationwide Broadcast

The Presidency has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be addressing Nigerians via a nationwide broadcast to mark Democracy Day.

The Special Adviser to the President On Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that the President would instead address a joint session of the National Assembly today, June 12.

He stated that President Tinubu, in his speech at the National Assembly, will dwell on Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1993.

Onanuga wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, Democracy Day.

“In his speech, he will dwell on our nation’s democratic journey since 1993, celebrate the heroes and heroines of our democratic struggle, and speak on his plans to build a prosperous country, which will benefit all Nigerians.”

Naija News reported earlier that President Tinubu had cancelled the June 12 national broadcast earlier scheduled as part of activities lined up to celebrate Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Anniversary.

The cancellation of the national broadcast comes on the heels of the earlier announcement that the Federal Government has decided to cancel the military parade that was to commemorate the 26th Democracy Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025.

According to details released by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Democracy Day celebration, President Tinubu will instead participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly at 12 noon.

This joint session is anticipated to include discussions on the State of the Nation, reflections on Nigeria’s democratic journey, and renewed appeals for national unity and reform.

Later that day, a public lecture is planned to take place at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja at 4 pm.