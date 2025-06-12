June 12: Nigeria’s Democracy Still A Work In Progress — Afenifere

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described Nigeria’s democracy as “a work in progress,” even as the nation marks 32 years since the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, believed to have been won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

In a statement commemorating the historic date, Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti said that while progress had been made, more work was required to entrench genuine democratic governance in the country.

Naija News reports that Fasoranti hailed June 12 as a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, pointing to the date as symbolic of the end of prolonged military rule and the birth of the Fourth Republic.

“It is a milestone because it represents the day democracy and civil rule were reclaimed and restored in Nigeria, after a prolonged, destabilising military rule,” Fasoranti said.

He noted that the sustained democratic governance since 1999 would not have been possible without the sacrifices of civil society actors and pro-democracy groups, including Afenifere, which coalesced under the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

“Without a doubt, the sustained and uninterrupted democratic rule since 1999 is a product of the sacrifices and commitment of our heroes and heroines in the civil society groups, and other well-meaning compatriots who, along with Afenifere, coalesced into the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO,” he added.

The Afenifere leader stated that he was encouraged by the continued relevance of progressive forces in Nigeria’s political landscape, emphasising the need to keep democratic ideals alive.

He said, “We’re happy to note that the progressive forces remain alert, committed and active. And we’re confident that the progressive spirit will continue to sustain and nurture democratic ideals in Nigeria.”

While acknowledging the success of sustained democratic rule, Fasoranti warned that democracy must not be taken for granted, adding that Nigerians must continue to fight for equity, justice, and economic well-being.

“While we celebrate sustained democratic rule in our country on this auspicious occasion, we’re also reminded that democratic practice remains work in progress,” he stated.

Fasoranti urged civil society groups and other progressive actors to strengthen democratic practices for the sake of future generations.

The Afenifere leader said, “We, therefore, call on all our compatriots, particularly the civil society groups, to collaborate with other progressive forces to deepen democratic practice and processes in Nigeria, for the benefit of this generation and generations yet unborn.”

He added that June 12 serves as a powerful reminder of what is possible when Nigerians set aside their differences in pursuit of a just and prosperous nation.

He concluded, “June 12 is a reminder that although we come from different backgrounds with diverse perspectives, our shared goal of a prosperous Nigeria where equity, justice, social and economic well-being are at play is the driving force behind our determination to see this country progress.”