June 12: Nigeria Not Where It Should Be – Gov Bago

The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has expressed his concern that, despite Nigeria’s continuous democratic governance since 1999, the country has not yet reached its full potential.

He articulated this concern in a message delivered by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, in observance of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12.

He emphasised that leaders must intensify their efforts to propel the nation towards economic advancement.

The Governor called for ongoing electoral reforms, enhanced civic engagement, and the fortification of democratic institutions that safeguard the vulnerable, ensure justice, and provide equal opportunities for all, asserting that these actions would promote democracy in Nigeria.

He urged all Nigerians to engage in deep reflection on the progress achieved, reaffirm their dedication to the democratic process, and uphold the tenets of democracy.

He noted that June 12 represents the triumph of the collective will of the populace over dictatorship, stating that this day serves as a reminder to every patriotic Nigerian of the struggles, sacrifices, aspirations, and resilience of our past heroes and heroines.

The Governor further remarked that democracy has fostered transparency and accountability in governance, encouraged vibrant political competition, allowed for the expression of diverse viewpoints, and increased civic participation, among other benefits.

He assured the citizens of Niger State that through his accountable leadership and inclusive governance aimed at sustainable development, greater benefits of democracy will be delivered to the people of the State.

The Governor also called for the continuous prayer, support, and understanding of the people as he reiterates his firm resolve in the task of building a more secure, transformed and prosperous State under his New Niger agenda.

“I urge you all to continue to pray for leaders at all levels for a purposeful leadership. I reaffirm my commitment to the New Niger project, which is a possibility,” the Governor stated.