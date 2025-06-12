June 12: Democracy Day A Powerful Reminder Of Sacrifices Made By Patriotic Nigerians – Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has urged all Edo residents and Nigerians to contemplate the lasting lessons of June 12 and to reaffirm their dedication to the ideals of democracy, justice, and unity.

Governor Okpebholo highlighted that June 12 stands as a significant reminder of the sacrifices made by devoted Nigerians who advocated for genuine democracy.

He called upon citizens to protect the hard-earned freedoms and democratic achievements.

“As we observe June 12, our Democracy Day, we are reminded of the unwavering determination of Nigerians who, on that pivotal day in 1993, unitedly expressed their support for the will of the people,” Governor Okpebholo remarked in a press release signed and made available to Naija News on Thursday, through his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

“It is a day to honour the memory of Chief M.K.O. Abiola and all those who played significant roles in the struggle for the democracy we now cherish,” the Governor noted.

Okpebholo highlighted his administration’s dedication to people-centred governance, noting that the ‘SHINE’ agenda is geared towards delivering tangible improvements in the lives of Edo people across all sectors, including security, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and education.

“Our administration is built on the bedrock of democratic principles and the belief that governance must be responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that the dividends of democracy are widely distributed, fostering an environment of peace, progress, and economic prosperity for all,” Governor Okpebholo affirmed.

He also encouraged the citizens of Edo to maintain their active involvement in the democratic process, ensuring that leaders are held accountable and making positive contributions to the state’s development.

“Democracy thrives on active citizen engagement. I implore you all to remain vigilant, participate meaningfully in civic responsibilities, and collectively work towards strengthening our democratic institutions,” the Governor added.

Governor Okpebholo wishes all Edo people and Nigerians a peaceful and reflective Democracy Day and prays for continued peace, unity, and progress in the state and the nation.