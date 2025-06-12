June 12: ‘Are We Practising Democracy Or Individualism?’ – PDP Queries Tinubu

As Nigerians mark 32 years since the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over what it described as a steady erosion of democratic values under the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a strongly worded reaction on Wednesday, the PDP accused the government of drifting toward authoritarianism, betraying the legacy of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who won the annulled election widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest.

Speaking to Vanguard, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, expressed deep concern about the state of the nation’s democracy, accusing the Tinubu administration of prioritising cronyism and personal interests over constitutional governance.

Ologunagba stated, “Are we practising democracy now? Is this democracy, cronyism, or individualism? We’ll issue a statement. Don’t worry about that.”

Echoing similar sentiments, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, criticised Tinubu’s leadership style, saying it runs contrary to the democratic ideals he once fought for as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

“President Tinubu was one of the early frontliners among the NADECO people who fought for June 12. That was the democracy we are currently enjoying today,” Osadolor said.

He described the disregard for court orders and democratic norms under the present government as “brazen” and “worse than military rule.”

“We have seen brazen attempts to stifle democratic tendencies in the land, unlike during military rule. Court orders are flagrantly disobeyed and discarded.

“History will always reference his administration, not those of his appointees or surrogates,” he added.