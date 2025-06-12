Journalists Barred From Covering Tinubu’s Speech At National Assembly

Dozens of accredited journalists were on Thursday barred from covering President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day address at the National Assembly, sparking outrage and accusations of press suppression.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu was scheduled to speak before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives at noon, as part of events commemorating June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Despite possessing valid accreditation tags, reporters from several leading news organisations, including The Punch, Vanguard, The Guardian, TVC News, News Central, The Nation, and ITV, were denied access to the designated press gallery.

Security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), Sergeant-at-Arms, and other law enforcement agents manned the entry points and insisted that only persons with what they described as “special accreditation” would be allowed into the chamber.

While journalists were kept at bay, several political appointees, aides, and individuals without clear roles in the event were seen moving freely into the chamber, causing further discontent among members of the press corps.

The National Assembly Press Corps condemned the move, describing it as an infringement on press freedom and a contradiction of the very ideals being celebrated.

Meanwhile, journalists were forced to monitor proceedings from television screens at the media centre, far from the main gallery.

The development has raised fresh concerns about the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and freedom of the press, especially as President Tinubu has consistently pledged to uphold democratic principles since taking office.