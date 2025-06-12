‘It Is Indeed A Pleasure To Witness You In Disarray’ – Tinubu Mocks Opposition Parties

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took a swipe at Nigeria’s major opposition parties on Thursday, declaring it a “pleasure” to watch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) fall apart due to internal conflicts.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the comments during a joint session of the National Assembly as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Addressing lawmakers and dignitaries gathered at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Tinubu welcomed new members from opposition parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the ruling party remains open to all.

Tinubu said, triggering applause from APC lawmakers, “You are all welcome to the progressive fold. Nobody should close the door.”

“It is indeed a pleasure to witness you in such a disarray,” he added, in a jab at the opposition’s current disunity.

The president did not hold back in mocking the panic within opposition circles over a wave of defections and internal grievances.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist,” he said.

In a more pointed remark, Tinubu stated, “For me, I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

Tinubu’s remarks drew laughter and applause from members of the ruling party, while some opposition lawmakers sat stone-faced.

The comments come amid mounting reports of defections from the PDP and LP to the APC, with several notable figures expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s internal structures and direction.

While Tinubu has previously acknowledged the role of opposition in deepening democratic values, Thursday’s remarks suggest the president sees little reason to extend sympathy to political rivals grappling with instability.