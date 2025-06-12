I’m A PDP Member But I Support Tinubu – Omokri

Social media critic, Reno Omokri, has categorically denied being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Omokri said he is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He added that he has paid his membership dues to the PDP for the past four years.

He, however, added that he is a supporter of President Bola Tinubu and if the President seeks re-election in 2027, he would support and work for him.

“ I’m a member of the PDP because I have paid membership dues for the PDP for 4 years. However, I’m a supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I will support him to the hilt. If he is going to contest the elections in 2027, I will work for him,” Omokri said during the programme.

Meanwhile, the former presidential media aide also claimed that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, is the only governor who has increased poverty in the state in 26 years.

Omokri made the claim during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He argued that President Bola Tinubu has performed far better than Peter Obi, would have done.

Omokri said that the President’s decision received the commendation of renowned financial institutions.

He also said that the reforms, especially the removal of the subsidy and the floatation of the naira, were working.

Omokri said, “This gentleman met a debt profile for Nigeria of $108 billion. Right now, as I speak with you, our debt is now $94 billion, so $14 billion reduction in our debt. And it is not just with the Federal Government; almost all states have reduced their debt load. Why? Because the federal allocation to the states has increased, in some cases doubled, in some cases tripled.

“Peter Obi, as governor of Anambra, is the only governor in the last 26 years that increased poverty in Anambra. The two governors before him did not increase poverty; the governor after him did not increase poverty, but Peter Obi increased poverty. So, he does not have the moral authority to talk.”