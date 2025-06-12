Ibas Hints At Return Of Fubara As Rivers Governor

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas has disclosed that the ₦1.48 trillion 2025 Rivers State budget estimate made provision for the return of the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara and other state actors.

Ibas stated this on Wednesday while defending the budget proposal before the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight.

He said, “In anticipation of the eventual return to constitutional order, the draft budget prudently retains provisions for the offices and functions of suspended political actors, some of whom have already drawn on allocated resources in the first quarter and are expected to resume their duties at the expiration of the emergency period.”

Ibas was appointed sole administrator by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, for an initial period of six months after he slammed an emergency rule on Rivers State.

While declaring a state of emergency, the President suspended Fubara, the deputy governor, Ngozi Odu and all the members of the state House of Assembly.

The development followed the battle for political supremacy between Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during the budget defence on Wednesday, Ibas said the proposed budget aligned with the strategic objectives of the Rivers State Development Plan 2017-2027.

He also noted that the proposal presented a strategic and integrated framework designed to raise revenues and accelerate structure development, enhance human capital, and promote inclusive economic growth across all sectors.