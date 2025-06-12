‘I Am The One In The Driver’s Seat’ – Gov Eno Blasts Critics After Defection

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has fired back at critics of his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging citizens to ignore what he called “destructive noise” from political detractors, many of whom he claimed are outsiders meddling in the state’s affairs.

Naija News reports that Eno, who returned from France on Wednesday, was received by a large crowd at the Victor Attah International Airport, where he addressed supporters and stakeholders on the political development that has generated heated reactions across the state.

Speaking, the governor likened himself to a skilled driver, declaring that his defection to the APC was a calculated step to position Akwa Ibom for sustained development and national relevance.

Eno stated, “This is Akwa Ibom State’s matter. I am the one in the driver’s seat today. I am the one holding the steering wheel, and I know where there will be no traffic jam. I know where there will be no potholes.

“That’s why I have chosen to take Akwa Ibom on an expressway—free of traffic and potholes. I am the driver who can see clearly.”

He dismissed opposition voices as uninformed and irrelevant, insisting that many of those speaking against his move were not even from Akwa Ibom and had no business interfering in the state’s political direction.

The Governor further stated, “Please, don’t listen to them. This progressive movement is within my right! I have exercised my right to freely associate.

“When you are pursuing an elephant, you don’t let a dog stop you on the road.”

Governor Eno clarified that his decision was not to sow division, but to strategically align Akwa Ibom with the centre for the sake of peace, unity, and development.

He reaffirmed the state’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, saying Akwa Ibom would stay focused on national integration.

“Let’s remain focused. Our eyes are on development, peace, and progress. The Holy Spirit found me worthy to lead at this time, and we will not disappoint,” he said.

APC Leaders Back Governor’s Move

In a show of solidarity, the APC State Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, defended the governor’s defection, describing the backlash as baseless and politically motivated.

“Governor Eno is the right leader for this moment. He is passionate and has shown the capacity to lead. The criticisms are unreasonable and should be ignored,” Ntukekpo said.

He urged Akwa Ibom residents to rally behind the governor to help attract federal attention and the dividends of democracy to the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, who led a delegation of supporters to welcome the governor at the airport, described the reception as a “clear demonstration of love and loyalty.”