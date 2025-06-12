How Can I Be Afraid Of Peter Obi? – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide cum Social commentator, Reno Omokri, has said he is not afraid of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Reno made the claim on Wednesday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

According to him, Peter Obi is the one afraid of him, stating that supporters of the former Anambra State Governor, popularly known as ‘the Obidients’, are always attacking him on social media.

He said, “I mean, how can I be afraid of Peter Obi? Peter Obi is one that is afraid of me.

“His spokesman, his official spokesman Valentine, every single day, he’s on my facebook profile, my X status, profile and on Instagram, insulting me attacking me every single day. I challenge Nigerians to go there. Why? Because they are afraid of me.”

In other news, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Sowunmi, has expressed deep disappointment in Peter Obi, describing the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate as his “greatest disappointment” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi made the remark while appearing on Arise TV’s Prime Time, where he faulted Obi’s alleged openness to joining the coalition being championed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition figures aiming to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

Sowunmi, a longtime ally of Atiku, lamented that Obi had failed to harness the momentum and goodwill he built during the 2023 elections, where he came third with over six million votes and massive youth support.