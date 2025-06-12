Gov Zulum Grants Pardon To 66 Inmates On Democracy Day

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has, in observance of this year’s Democracy Day, extended state and partial pardons to 66 inmates who are currently serving various sentences at the Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre.

The development was conveyed in a statement released on Thursday by Zulum’s Media Aide, Dauda Iliya, which also noted that the governor has commuted death sentences to life imprisonment and has reduced the sentences of other inmates.

Zulum explained that this decision was made following recommendations from the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy and expressed his commitment to providing ongoing support for the inmates.

“Based on the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant state and partial pardons to 66 inmates of the Maximum Custodial Centre.

“I have also commuted death sentences to life imprisonment and reduced the jail terms of some other inmates as part of activities to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day,” Zulum declared.

Governor Zulum additionally revealed initiatives aimed at enhancing the vocational training centre within the facility, which will offer comprehensive literacy, numeracy, and digital skills programs for inmates.

He also encouraged the inmates to uphold good behaviour and avoid actions that may disturb the peace and development of the state.

The Controller of the Borno State Correctional Service, Ahmed Bawa, praised the governor for his unparalleled support to the facility and its inmates, characterising it as a pioneering effort.