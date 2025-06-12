FIFA World Ranking: Nigeria’s Super Falcons Retain Top Spot In Africa

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have maintained their position as Africa’s top-ranked women’s football team, according to the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The Super Falcons remain 36th globally with 1623.29 points, underlining their status as continental queens and a formidable force in global women’s football.

Despite intense competition from rising African teams, Nigeria continues to dominate, buoyed by a rich history, nine Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) titles, a strong World Cup pedigree, and an increasing presence of Nigerian players in Europe’s top leagues.

The latest ranking comes after the Falcons secured a 2–0 victory over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a recent friendly match held at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta. The win further reinforced Nigeria’s reputation as the team to beat on the continent.

Under the guidance of coach Justine Madugu, the Super Falcons remain the benchmark for success in African women’s football, even as other nations close the gap.

South Africa, who reached the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, ranked second in Africa and 54th globally. Morocco, buoyed by their historic knockout-stage appearance at the World Cup, followed closely at 60th.

Cameroon (64th), Zambia (65th), and Ghana (66th) continue to jostle for dominance, each showcasing talent and ambition. Ivory Coast (72nd), Mali (78th), Senegal (81st), and Algeria (82nd) round out Africa’s top 10, reflecting a growing competitiveness across the continent.

Egypt recorded one of the biggest jumps in this edition, climbing seven spots to 93rd, signalling momentum in North African women’s football. Tunisia (89th) and Equatorial Guinea (90th) also remain within the global top 100.

Meanwhile, global powerhouses like the United States of America continue to dominate the overall ranking, holding on to the No. 1 spot.

The current ranking sets the stage for the highly anticipated 2024 WAFCON, where African teams will battle for regional supremacy and 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification.