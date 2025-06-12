Democracy Day: Tinubu’s Govt Hypocritical, Playing Politics While Nigerians Suffer – Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of playing politics with governance while millions of Nigerians wallow in hunger, poverty, and insecurity.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday to mark Democracy Day, Obi described the state of the nation as “depressing,” warning that the very essence of democracy is being eroded under the current leadership.

Obi said although President Tinubu was a key player in the June 12 pro-democracy struggle, his current leadership does not reflect the ideals that late Chief MKO Abiola and other heroes fought for.

“It is deeply troubling that under the current administration, Nigeria cannot be said to be in a democracy, even though the current president was part of the struggle to bring back democracy,” Obi said.

He added that the state of the nation is depressing as the economy and security are at an all-time low, with key development indices such as healthcare, education, and industrial production performing abysmally.

Citing recent statistics, Obi revealed that poverty in Nigeria has worsened under the Tinubu administration.

“In 2023, about 38.9% of Nigerians lived below the poverty line, but it has now increased to 54%. Less than 10% of primary healthcare centres across the country are functioning,” he said.

He recounted personal visits to several states, noting dire conditions in maternity wards.

“Giving birth is now a 50/50 chance for both mother and child,” he lamented.

According to him, the hunger crisis has spiralled out of control, pushing many Nigerians into “professional begging,” while the World Health Organisation recently reported that over 20 million Nigerians are battling mental health issues.

Obi didn’t mince words about the nation’s fiscal direction. He said the current government is borrowing recklessly without visible impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

“Nigeria’s debt now stands at ₦188 trillion, yet corruption is at an all-time high. The National Assembly is blatantly padding the 2025 budget, and Nigerians now pay more tariffs for more darkness,” he stated.

He referenced Tinubu’s campaign promise that Nigerians should not re-elect him if he failed to deliver power in four years.

The former Anambra State governor also criticised the president’s frequent foreign travels.

“In two years, the president has spent over 150 days outside the country. If he spent the same amount of time visiting Nigerians in their communities, he would have seen the suffering first-hand,” Obi remarked.

He challenged the president to uphold the rule of law, ensure transparency, and tackle insecurity head-on so that farmers can safely return to their farms.

Obi urged Nigerians not to give up, even as he called for bold action to revive manufacturing and reduce the cost of production.