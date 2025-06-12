Democracy Day: Suspended Rivers’ Gov, Fubura Reiterates Commitment To Rule Of Law, Transparency

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding fundamental human rights, and ensuring that all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations, can engage actively in the democratic process.

In his Democracy Day message, which was issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, and made available to journalists on Thursday, Fubara highlighted his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property through effective security measures.

Fubara vowed to persist in defending the interests of the state and to uphold a government that prioritises inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

In reflecting on Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, the Governor urged for collaboration across political lines to foster a society where every citizen is acknowledged, supported in realising their potential, and motivated to contribute to collective advancement.

He recognised the recent political unrest in Rivers State, which has disrupted democratic governance, emphasising that it serves as a reminder of the fragility of democracy.

He emphasised the importance of actively protecting and nurturing democracy to ensure it remains robust and resilient.

Fubara remarked that the state’s democratic journey has been marked by both achievements and obstacles, each reinforcing the importance of adhering to democratic principles.

He stated that his administration has focused on fairness and open-mindedness, protected civil liberties, and established systems to guarantee effective oversight.

Fubara emphasised that the government has deliberately implemented policies aimed at fostering inclusion, responsibility, and transparency, with the intention of nurturing democracy for future generations.

He asserted that although the state’s democratic path has encountered obstacles, the unwavering resolve of its citizens remains strong.

He urged the populace to confront this moment with solidarity, courage, and a revitalised sense of purpose.

In his view, the future of Rivers State hinges on the community’s capacity to collaborate, innovate, and advance with common objectives.

He motivated every individual to actively participate in creating a harmonious and united society, one founded on healing, mutual respect, and a collective vision for sustainable development.

The governor also recognised the contributions and sacrifices of previous leaders, highlighting that they established the groundwork for the democracy we have today.

He remarked that the current moment should be a testament to the people’s capability to build upon those achievements and transform Rivers State into a place that genuinely serves all its inhabitants.

Fubara further noted that the struggles faced on the journey to democracy should serve as a reminder of the necessity to honour the legacy of those who fought for it and to remain devoted to the principles that motivated them.

He called upon the people of Rivers to act with patriotism, commitment, and a sense of duty, describing this time as a call to action that demands the utilisation of the state’s collective creativity, energy, and dedication to surmount the challenges that lie ahead.

The governor conveyed his confidence in the trajectory the state is following, asserting that Rivers State will emerge more resilient and united. He appealed to every citizen to contribute to building a society where everyone has the chance to play a meaningful role in the state’s advancement.