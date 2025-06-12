Democracy Day: Senator Dickson Condemns Tinubu For Failing To Address Rivers Crisis

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for failing to address the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, accusing the presidency of promoting undemocratic governance while preaching democratic values.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Wednesday, Dickson condemned the president’s Democracy Day address for glossing over real threats to constitutional rule in Rivers.

Senator Dickson said he expected the president’s speech on Democracy Day to offer hope and reflect on Nigeria’s democratic journey. Instead, he was disappointed by Tinubu’s silence on what he described as “military rule by proxy” in Rivers State.

“It is troubling that on Democracy Day — a day that should symbolise freedom, civil rule, and justice — such communications were read without challenge,” he said.

During plenary session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio read a communication from Tinubu regarding appointments in Rivers State. Dickson said he immediately rose to raise a constitutional point of order but was deliberately ignored.

The lawmaker said, “You all witnessed me rise to raise a constitutional point of order, which I am entitled to do as a senator.

“Unfortunately, the Senate President ignored it — he did not respond, did not acknowledge it, and brushed it aside.”

He called the action a “blatant suppression” of his legislative rights and an affront to democratic norms.

Dickson accused the presidency of legitimising an unconstitutional takeover of governance in Rivers State through the president’s letter.

“The communication from the president was essentially about deepening the undemocratic, unconstitutional military rule currently in force in Rivers State,” he alleged.

Though he acknowledged the president’s recognition of pro-democracy heroes like MKO Abiola, Dickson said the administration’s actions contradict its rhetoric.

“You cannot claim to be a democrat on one hand while trampling democracy underfoot on the other,” he stated.

He called the speech “impressive and flowery in parts,” but dismissed it as empty declarations that lacked the substance to protect democratic values.

Dickson described Tinubu’s failure to mention the Rivers crisis as a missed opportunity to defend constitutional governance.

He said, “The president missed a golden opportunity today to strengthen democracy by restoring constitutional rule in Rivers State

“His silence was deafening and suggests partisan loyalty over national interest.”

Responding to insinuations that his stance was politically motivated, Dickson clarified that his objection is rooted in principle, not ethnicity or political affiliation.

He said, “This is not about Governor Fubara’s origin or political party — if he even has one.

“Today, people switch parties so frequently we can hardly keep track. This is about the people of Rivers state, their democratic rights, and the sanctity of our constitution.”

The former Bayelsa governor warned that the Rivers State precedent could spread to other parts of Nigeria if not halted.

Dickson said, “By pandering to certain political interests, the president has put Nigeria’s broader democracy at risk.

“What happens today in Rivers could happen tomorrow in Lagos or Kano. No one holds power forever.

“If we allow this precedent, what stops a future president from declaring a state of emergency in Lagos or Kano, sacking duly elected officials, appointing administrators, and running the state from Abuja?”

He said his position is based on principle, not region or political interest.

The lawmaker concluded, “I say this not just as someone from Bayelsa, but also proudly as someone maternally from Ijebu.

“That is why we must not allow this to stand. That is why I raise my voice. This is not just about Rivers state. It is about protecting our democracy for every Nigerian — north, south, east, and west.”