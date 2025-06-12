‘Dele Momodu’s Mental Case Appears To Have Graduated, Needs Urgent Deliverance, Rehabilitation’ – Wike’s Aide

Senior Special Assistant, Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has claimed that the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu’s, mental case appears to have graduated from psychology to psychosis.

Naija News reports that Olayinka made this known while reacting to Dele Momodu’s statement on Arise Television’s programme saying; “Where was Wike during the June 12 struggle? Who knew him then? But today, he speaks as if he’s the founding father,” asked; “Where was Dele Momodu too when Nigeria was being founded? Was he among the founding fathers of Nigeria to be living in the country?”

In response, Olayinka, in a statement on Thursday, said Momodu is seeing Wike’s spirit and requires urgent deliverance and rehabilitation before things get out of hand.

He said, “The mental case of the self-appointed chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) appeared to have graduated from psychology to psychosis, such that he now sees Wike in everything he does, even in his sleep.”

He asked; “As a presidential aspirant, not a single delegate voted for Dele Momodu during the 2022 presidential primary election of the PDP. Was Wike responsible for that? Or why is this fixation for anything Wike?”

While admonishing Dele Momodu to stop lying about his involvement in the June 12 struggle, Olayinka asserted that the veteran journalist only used the June 12 struggle for his own well-being and relocation.

He said, “since in the warped mindset of Dele Momodu, those who were not part of the June 12 struggle are not entitled to speak about democracy in Nigeria, I think those who were not part of the struggle for the independence of Nigeria should also not live in the country.

“Those who genuinely struggled for June 12 didn’t use children of the man, who incarcerated MKO Abiola till he died in the custody as model for any photo book as done by Dele Momodu.

“They did not also go about visiting the mansions of Military Generals to take pictures for publication as done by Dele Momodu with his the Ovation Photo Book.

“Therefore, when register of those who fought for actualization of June 12 is being taken, people like Dele Momodu, who used it to hustle should stop forcing their names into it.”