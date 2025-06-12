Dangote Bows Out As Dangote Sugar Chairman After 20 Years

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is stepping down as Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, bringing to a close two decades of transformative leadership at the helm of one of Nigeria’s largest sugar producers.

Naija News reports that his retirement, announced on Wednesday in a corporate disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Temitope Hassan, takes effect from June 16, 2025.

Dangote, who has chaired the board since 2005, is credited with transforming the sugar firm into a dominant player in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector, spearheading landmark expansion projects and championing the company’s Backward Integration Programme across Adamawa, Taraba, and Nasarawa States to boost local production and reduce reliance on sugar imports.

“In line with the principles of good corporate governance and succession planning, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc hereby announces the retirement of our esteemed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), effective June 16, 2025,” the statement read.

Following Dangote’s exit, the board has named Mr. Arnold Ekpe, a renowned banker and former Group CEO of Ecobank, as the incoming chairman.

“Following a rigorous selection and transition process, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Arnold Ekpe, Independent Non-Executive Director, as the new Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, effective 16th June 2025,” the statement added.

Ekpe, known for his extensive experience in finance and corporate governance, is expected to steer the company through its next phase of strategic growth.

The board paid glowing tribute to the outgoing chairman, hailing his “years of exemplary service” and “unwavering commitment to excellence” which, they noted, had elevated the company’s reputation both locally and internationally.

The company said, “We welcome Mr. Ekpe to his new role and look forward to the next chapter in our Company’s journey under his leadership. We also express our deep appreciation to Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his years of exemplary service.”