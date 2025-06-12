[BREAKING] June 12: Anti-Tinubu Protest Breaks Out In Lagos [Photos]

In the context of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, Nigerians, frustrated by the economic difficulties under the incumbent administration led by President Bola Tinubu, have taken to the streets of Lagos to protest.

The protesters, who gathered at the Ikeja Underbridge, are calling for the reversal of specific policies implemented by the current administration.

Naija News reports that despite the presence of law enforcement personnel, the protesters were observed holding placards with various messages, including “Reverse Electricity Tariff Hike” and “No one deserves a death sentence for protesting against hunger,” among others.

See more photos from the ongoing protest below:

Naija News understands that the protesters against poor governance had earlier occupied the streets of Ikeja in Lagos State to voice their concerns regarding the current state of the nation as it commemorates Democracy Day.

According to The PUNCH, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, arrived at the scene to engage with the demonstrators.

In addition, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had earlier taken to his social media handle to confirm the ongoing protest.

Sharing video clips, Hundeyin stated that there was no reason for concern.

He wrote, “Democracy Day celebrants and protesters at Ikeja Underbridge. Adequate security on the ground for celebrants and protesters alike.

“No cause for alarm. Your safety and security remain our priority. #LagosPoliceNG”