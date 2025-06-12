Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has responded to Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, after he described the governor as a political transgender.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, during an interview on Arise Television, expressed his disappointment at Eno over his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The film star said Eno’s comment about his inability to fight like the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is embarrassing.

He said, “Let me tell you something about this defection. The worst from the opposition is moving into the ruling party. The best from the ruling party is coming to the opposition and I give you example with the Governor of Akwa Ibom state.

“His commissioner on Information and Strategy said ‘My political orientation is rooted in principle and I have longed opposed APC’s ideology and conduct which stand is reaffirmed by majority of Nigerians. This is he summary of it. His own political career rooted in principle, thereby telling the whole world that his governor is unprincipled in this move and he said the ideology and conduct of APC has been rejected by Nigerians.

“Can you imagine a whole governor coming out to say ‘I can’t fight like Wike ooo!!!! 2027, I want a smooth sail. I still love PDP’. That is ‘Transgenderic’ This is a man that behaves like a man and has the genitals of a woman…Can you imagine! You don’t want to fight like Wike but want to be a governor like Wike? If his predecessor had not fought for him, fought APC, he wouldn’t be governor.

“Now look at this ‘transgenderic’ governor embarrassing the whole world. I know of ‘transgenderic’ men and women, they are very fantastic people. I started with them from Nollywood. Bold, beautiful and brave. He is just a political transgender”

In response, Governor Eno, in a video online, said people should ignore Kenneth Okonkwo’s comment, whom he described as an attempted lawyer and politician, stressing that he ran away from the Labour Party.

He said, “So people that are talking, even those that are not from Akwa Ibom, even those who feel they have done things…they have tried everything..they have tried to become actor, they failed. They are still living in bondage, trying to put their mouth into what does not concern them. Tell them this is living reality. He should go to his state and fight. He is an attempted politician. He tried in Labour party, he ran away. He tried acting, he was living in bondage. He is an attempted lawyer. He has never moved a motion before. So such people, don’t listen to them”