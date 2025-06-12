Akpabio Hails Tinubu’s Democratic Strides, Says Nigeria Rising From Decay

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the transformation of a “decayed Nigeria” into a renewed nation brimming with hope through bold democratic reforms and visionary leadership.

Naija News reports that Akpabio gave the commendation on Thursday while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, held to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

Describing Tinubu as “a veteran of the trenches” and “a symbol of democratic resistance,” Akpabio said the president’s presence in the parliament was not just a constitutional duty but a powerful symbol of democratic continuity and the resilience of the Nigerian people.

Akpabio said, “The National Assembly remains the bastion of democracy in any nation. Your presence here rekindles the memory of a long and courageous journey marked by struggles, sacrifices, and an unusual belief in the ideals of democracy.”

The Senate President went further to address Tinubu as “our president, our compatriot, and one of our own as a distinguished Senator forever,” adding that the legislature was proud to host a president who not only leads but also helped lay the foundation of Nigeria’s democratic system.

“This chamber honours you not barely as the president of Nigeria, but as one of the architects of the very democratic foundation that we commit to today,” he said.

Akpabio stressed that the June 12 Democracy Day should not be reduced to partisan narratives or political victories but be remembered as a tribute to the Nigerian people’s unyielding belief in democracy.

“We gather not to mourn injustice, but to honor resilience. We observe not the triumph of politicians, but the enduring faith of the Nigerian people in democracy — a faith that survives betrayal, braved tear gas, defied amputation, endured silence and chose the ballot over the bullet,” he said.