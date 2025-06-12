‘A National Threat’ – NEF Accuses Tinubu Of Marginalizing North In Infrastructure Allocation

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has accused the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, of marginalising northern Nigeria.

The Forum expressed its disappointment regarding the allocation of capital projects, labelling the distribution of infrastructure funding as “lopsided” and cautioning that ongoing neglect of the region could jeopardise national unity.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, the Forum pointed out the significant investments in southern projects, such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, which received ₦1.34 trillion, and the Second Niger Bridge, which was allocated ₦148 billion.

In contrast, the Forum referred to what it described as “token” allocations for Northern projects, including the Abuja–Kano Expressway (₦252 billion) and the Wusasa–Jos Road (₦18 billion).

The Forum also emphasised the alleged total neglect of crucial roads in the North East, particularly the Jalingo–Numan–Yola–Bama and Bauchi–Gombe highways.

Furthermore, NEF expressed concern regarding the purported decline of rail infrastructure in the region, specifically mentioning the inactive Port Harcourt–Maiduguri Eastern Rail Line, which has not been operational for over a decade.

It was observed that modern rail projects are predominantly focused on the southern regions of the country.

“The systematic exclusion of Northern Nigeria from major infrastructure investments is not just an economic oversight, it is a national threat. It deepens inequality, fuels regional resentment, and endangers the unity of the Republic,” NEF stated.

The NEF fervently urged the prompt incorporation of the region into the national infrastructure plan.

Additionally, the Forum requested a public clarification from the Ministry of Works and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, along with a formal pledge from Northern lawmakers to rectify the disparity.