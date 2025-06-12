25 Takeaways From Tinubu’s Democracy Day Address

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday addressed a joint session of the National Assembly to commemorate Democracy Day, pledging to deepen Nigeria’s democratic ethos, revamp the economy, and honour the heroes of the June 12, 1993, struggle.

Naija News reports that the President’s address touched on national unity, political inclusion, economic recovery, and civil rights, while strongly dismissing speculations about turning Nigeria into a one-party state.

He also announced posthumous national honours and presidential pardons for notable democracy icons, including Kudirat Abiola and Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Here are 25 takeaways from Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech:

1. June 12 as Democracy Day: Tinubu reaffirmed June 12 as a symbol of Nigeria’s democratic restoration and paid tribute to Chief MKO Abiola and other heroes.

2. Tributes to Democracy Icons: Honours were extended to numerous activists, journalists, and politicians, including Kudirat Abiola, Anthony Enahoro, Gani Fawehinmi, and Ken Saro-Wiwa.

3. Posthumous Honours and Pardons: Dozens of national heroes received posthumous honours; members of the Ogoni Nine were also granted full presidential pardons.

4. No to One-Party State: Tinubu assured Nigerians he would never support or pursue a one-party state, calling such fears “panic alarms.”

5. History of Opposition: He recalled standing alone as the last opposition governor in the South-West in 2003, emphasising his commitment to multi-party democracy.

6. Call for Tolerance: Emphasised the need to tolerate criticism, support free speech, and avoid suppression of dissent in a democratic society.

7. Legislative History Praised: Tinubu praised the National Assembly for defending democracy during the third-term saga (2006) and the 2010 doctrine of necessity.

8. Partnership between Arms of Government: Called for collaboration between the executive and legislature to deliver national development.

9. GDP Growth: Nigeria recorded 3.4% GDP growth in 2024, with Q4 at 4.6%, the highest in a decade.

10. Inflation Control: Inflation is easing; food prices like rice and beans are stabilising.

11. Forex Stability: Net foreign reserves increased fivefold; the naira exchange rate stabilised.

12. Improved Fiscal Health: States are now able to pay salaries without borrowing.

13. CREDICORP Scheme: Over 100,000 Nigerians, including 35,000 civil servants, have benefited from consumer credit; 400,000 more (including NYSC members) are to benefit from July.

14. National Credit Guarantee Company: Backed by ₦100 billion, launched to support SMEs and industrialisation.

15. Empowering Youth: Investment in education, skill acquisition, and job-readiness programs like NELFUND.

16. Digital Infrastructure: Launch of a national fibre optic project to enhance internet access and bridge the digital divide.

17. Manufacturing Boost: Plans to grow the economy at 7%, boost local food production, and attain food sovereignty.

18. Infrastructure Investment: Roads, rail, ports, and power sectors are receiving attention to support industry growth.

19. Comprehensive Tax Reform Package: Aims to reduce tax burdens and promote business growth; awaits presidential assent.

20. Office of the Tax Ombudsman: Established to ensure tax transparency and protect the rights of taxpayers.

21. Use of Digital Tools: Employed to track performance, reduce waste, and improve accountability.

22. Enhanced Security Operations: Criminals and terrorists are being pushed back; inter-agency cooperation and use of technology have improved.

23. Recognition of Armed Forces: Acknowledged their sacrifice and called for national support and appreciation.

24. Diaspora Engagement: Diaspora Bond and non-resident BVN initiatives to involve Nigerians abroad in development.

25. “Nigeria First” Policy: Promotes self-sufficiency, economic growth, and national pride.