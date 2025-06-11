‘You Are Calling Nigerians Busybodies All Because Of Wike’ – Dele Momodu Knocks Tinubu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for calling Nigerians busybodies.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, during the commissioning of the Abuja International Conference Centre on Tuesday, urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to be distracted by busybodies and naysayers, but to focus on his mandate to transform the nation’s capital.

However, Dele Momodu, in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, faulted Tinubu’s comment, saying it now appears that the President and Wike are co-leading the country.

He said, “The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has held Lagos since 1999 to date, has not been as audacious as Wike.

“In fact, right now, it’s looking like we have two Presidents in Nigeria.

“Wike can do anything. Yesterday, I listened to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Commander-in-Chief, calling fellow Nigerians busybodies.

“You are calling Nigerians busybodies all because of Wike.”

Meanwhile, Dele Momodu has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the crisis in the main opposition party.

Naija News reports that the two-term Presidential aspirant, while featuring on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State’s monthly programme, “Guest of the Month,” in Ibadan, the state capital, said the APC is jittery of the PDP.

The veteran journalist stated that the PDP has all it takes to wrest power from the APC in 2027 if the party is united, but the ruling party at all levels is ensuring that the main opposition party remains factionalised.

Momodu further submitted that it is impossible to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027 unless a formidable team and coalition are formed.

He added that his soul has already left the PDP, while only his body remains in the party.