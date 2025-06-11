Wike Speaks As If He’s The Founding Father Of Nigeria – Dele Momodu

Publisher and politician, Chief Dele Momodu, has questioned the democratic credentials of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Momodu accused Wike of causing controversy within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he wants to determine the party’s 2027 presidential ticket’s zoning and ensure his will prevails.

The former PDP presidential aspirant also accused Wike of speaking like an elder in Nigeria’s political space when, in actual sense, he’s not relevant to the June 12 democratic struggles.

“It sounds ridiculous that one man, who should be busy in Abuja, is dictating where the PDP presidential ticket should go in 2027. What Wike is doing is a rehash of what he did in Rivers State—and he is clearly doing so with the backing of those at the top.

“Where was Wike during the June 12 struggle? Who knew him then? But today, he speaks as if he’s the founding father of Nigeria,” Momodu said during a Channels Television interview on Wednesday.

Wike Responsible For Rivers Crisis

Naija News reports that Chief Momodu also accused the FCT Minister of attempting to hold on to power in Rivers State, thereby causing a political crisis in the oil-rich state.

“A major crisis of monumental dimension was orchestrated and aggravated by one man. Just because he wouldn’t go away quietly, a state of emergency had to be declared. It’s unprecedented in Nigeria’s history,” he noted.

Wike Staging A Coup

Momodu further alleged that Wike is staging a coup against the PDP with his actions and causing division within the party.

“What he’s doing now is tantamount to staging a coup against the party that made him everything he is today. He does not have the moral right to dictate the direction of the PDP,” the publisher stated.