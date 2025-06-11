Why My Father Was Buried Less Than 24 Hours After His Death – Mike Ejeagha’s Son Opens Up

The eldest son of legendary highlife singer, Mike Ejeagha, Emmanuel, has explained why his father was quickly buried less than 24 hours after his death.

Naija News had reported that the 95-year-old singer, popularly known as Gentleman, died on Friday after a prolonged illness.

In a chat with Vanguard, Emmanuel said the family honoured Mike Ejeagha’s last wish to be laid to rest within 24 hours of his demise.

According to him, the Nigerian folklorist was buried quietly on June 7, in his home town, Umuagba, Imezi-Owa, in Enugu State, after the family held a meeting and collectively agreed to respect Mike Ejeagha’s wish.

Emmanuel said the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, was aware of the decision and consented to honouring the deceased’s wish.

The son of the late musician further stated that a committee would be set up by the family and the Enugu State government to organise the funeral ceremonies, which are scheduled to take place in October 2025.

Emmanuel also urged the Federal Government to honour his late father with a posthumous award, since he was not recognised during his lifetime.

He said, “Like I said before, my father made a wish that he should be laid to rest 24 hours after his death. We held a meeting over the matter. Even Governor Mbah was aware, and they all consented that whatever was his wish should be kept.”

Mike Ejeagha was regarded as a cultural treasure in Nigeria’s music industry. With a career spanning over 60 years, he was celebrated for his lyrical storytelling and the preservation of Igbo oral traditions through music.

Known for classics like Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche, Ejeagha’s music has inspired generations of artists and lovers of the highlife genre.

In 2024, the legendary crooner experienced a renewed wave of popularity when skit maker, Brain Jotter featured one of his songs in a viral dance video. The clip sparked a revival of interest in his discography among younger Nigerians.