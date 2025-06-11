Why I’m Working With Coalition To Remove Tinubu – Amaechi Reveals, Hints At Future Presidential Ambition

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has submitted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has failed Nigerians, and there is a need to give the citizens a better option.

Amaechi narrated that he remains a committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but can not support the current administration blindly when it is obvious people are suffering.

The former Rivers State Governor gave the explanation in an interview with the BBC, in which he explained why he is working with other politicians to form a coalition against Tinubu for the 2027 election.

According to him, Nigerians are suffering due to worsening economic hardship caused by the policies of the Tinubu government, and there is a need to change the narrative.

He explained that the coalition is working to bring real change.

“If the government is failing the country, you don’t just go along because you’re in the same party. You know that’s not right,” he said.

Lamenting the hardship the citizens are going through, Amaechi said he is also affected.

“People are dying. People are starving. I myself am feeling the effects of hunger. The truth is, I’m also feeling the hunger,” the former Governor said.

2027 Presidency

On the likelihood of contesting the presidency, Amaechi said he is sure he still has something to offer, but may not be contesting the 2027 presidency.

“Certainly, I believe I can make a meaningful contribution,” he said.

Coalition Talks

Naija News reports that Amaechi, during the interview, also confirmed he is working with like-minded individuals to form a coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress and President Tinubu in order to rescue the country, which they believe is being mismanaged.

Amaechi said the country had become stagnant, and that ongoing consultations were focused on how to steer it back on track.

“We’re thinking that if we come together and win the election, the country will certainly witness change,” he added.

Insecurity

Amaechi also lamented the growing insecurity in some parts of the country, adding that hunger and economic despair are responsible for the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges across the country.

“The farmer-herder crisis persists, and kidnapping for ransom is still rampant.

“I’ve always said that Boko Haram is not a religious crisis. Many of those involved are doing it out of desperation and hunger,” he said.

The former Governor also dismissed submissions from certain quarters that he no longer wields political influence.

“Go to Port Harcourt and ask around—from the airport, you’ll see for yourself,” he said.