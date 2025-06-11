Why I Announced My Marriage Crash – Nollywood Actress, Biola Adebayo

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has responded to public criticism following the announcement of her failed marriage.

Naija News reports that what was meant to be a birthday shout-out turned out to be a divorce announcement, and it caused a stir online with many condemning her for the timing.

She was accused of making the announcement on her husband’s birthday to set him up for dragging.

However, the film star in a viral video online clarifed her decision to speak publicly about the separation was a deliberate move to prevent misinformation and to control the narrative surrounding her personal life.

Biola Adebayo also stated that her estranged husband was aware of the social media post, adding that people were already speculation misinformation about her marriage especially as she stopped posting photos of him.

She said,“Please, I’m a human too. The other one I said about my marriage was because I don’t want people to say my story for me, that was why I came out to say it. And that’s my style. So that people would not be saying something different or saying things that would make me sad. But I didn’t know that you people would still use it against me.

“People have already asking me that you are not posting your husband, and I knew different rumors would come out online that very day, that is why I spoke about our separation but yet it was used against me.

“I have already told my husband before I posted. So he was aware that I would post it so that other people won’t be the one to tell the story on social media. But I know that God will reward everybody accordingly.”