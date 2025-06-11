We Will Welcome Wike To APC – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared readiness to welcome the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Wednesday, President Tinubu acknowledged that Wike is not yet a member of the APC but expressed willingness to welcome the former Rivers State Governor any time he decides to join the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the statement on Wednesday during the commissioning of some road projects in Abuja executed by the FCT administration.

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He is not a member of my party, not yet, but the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome you,” President Tinubu said.

Some of the commissioned roads include the Maitama-Gishiri Bridge, Katampe, Jahi, Mabushi Link Roads.

The President also declared his intention to continue to execute infrastructural projects regardless of what those in the opposition say.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has expressed a strong possibility of dumping the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Sowunmi, he would dump the PDP if he has to support President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports he made the declaration while featuring on Prime Time with Arise TV.

The former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, who boasted that he has been in the party for 28 unbroken years, said there is a possibility of defecting in the future if he feels it’s the right call.