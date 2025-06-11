Unlike Me, Some People Want To Join APC But Are Not Bold Enough To Say It – Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu, has ruled out the chances of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said if he wanted to join the APC, he would be making excuses like some other politicians who try to justify their defection from one party to another.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with Channels Television Morning Brief, Chief Momodu alleged that some politicians are interested in joining the APC but are not bold enough to take the step because they are still weighing their options.

Naija News reports Momodu added that he, on his part, is not weighing any defection moves, noting that he can’t join a party where one person would be issuing directives to adults like he is the Lord of the manor.

“I definitely won’t join APC, that one is out of the question. If I wanted to join the APC, I won’t be speaking to you the way I am this morning. I’ll be giving excuses like everyone else who wants to join but are not bold enough to say so because they are weighing their options. I am not weighing any option, my soul is totally out of it, I cannot sit in a room where one man will dictate to able bodied adults who have worked all their lives and say that he is the Lord of the manor, I will not be in that room,” Momodu submitted.