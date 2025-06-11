Transfer Updates: Osimhen’s EPL Dream, Rodrigo’s Response, Arsenal’s Busy Summer, Others

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is keen on a Premier League move, with Manchester United monitoring his situation closely, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Recall that Osimhen rejected a lucrative move to Al-Hilal, despite the Saudi side activating his €75m buyout clause.

United are unwilling to match his release clause and are instead preparing a player-plus-cash deal involving Josh Zirkzee and €40 million.

Zirkzee only joined United last summer from Bologna and could now be used to improve the deal.

Leverkusen Land Future Star Abdoulaye Faye

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old centre-back Abdoulaye Faye from Swedish side Häcken.

The Senegalese defender will join the club in the coming days as part of Xabi Alonso’s long-term squad building.

Strasbourg Bolster Midfield with Pape Demba Diop

Strasbourg have completed the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Pape Demba Diop from Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

The move adds yet another promising youngster to the BlueCo project, aimed at developing elite-level talent for the future.

Angel Gomes Completes Move to Marseille

Former Lille playmaker Angel Gomes has joined Olympique Marseille on a free transfer.

The England youth international is already undergoing his medical and is set to sign a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

His arrival adds creative firepower as OM prepare for next season’s Champions League campaign.

Rodrygo Breaks Silence Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Amid strong links to Arsenal, Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has broken his silence. The 24-year-old posted a photo from training on Instagram with the caption: “Happy 😊🤍”, signalling contentment at Madrid.

Although Arsenal are interested, any move would require Rodrygo to force the issue and inform new manager Xabi Alonso of his desire to leave.

For now, Alonso has expressed his intention to keep the Brazilian, calling him a “spectacular player” during his unveiling.

Rodrygo, who recorded 6 goals and 5 assists in La Liga last season, is reportedly keen to play from the left wing, a position currently occupied by Vinicius Jr.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are prioritizing a new striker, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko their top target. Talks are underway, but Al-Hilal have also shown interest in hijacking the deal.

Barcelona Plot Move for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

Barcelona are preparing a serious move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who has emerged as a prime target following a failed pursuit of Nico Williams.

Diaz, 27, has two years left on his Anfield contract and has confirmed he’s in talks with other clubs. Speaking during Colombia’s press conference, he said:

“We’re talking to clubs… It’s normal in the market. I’m very happy at Liverpool, but we’re looking at what’s best for us.”

Liverpool, despite wanting to retain the Colombian, may be tempted to sell later in the window to recoup funds, especially after spending £35 million on Jeremie Frimpong and being linked with Florian Wirtz.

Gunners’ Transfer Activity Heats Up

After a trophyless season, Arsenal are gearing up for a major summer rebuild. Aside from their interest in Rodrygo and Sesko, the North London club are working on the following deals:

Ready to trigger Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £5m release clause at Chelsea.

Set to complete the signing of Martin Zubimendi, with the midfielder expected to undergo his medical soon, despite interest from Real Madrid.