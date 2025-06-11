Transfer Updates: Leroy Sané To Galatasaray, Sancho Returns To United, City Close In On Nypan

It’s been a blockbuster day in the transfer market so far today, June 11, with major moves across Europe shaping the summer window.

Below is a roundup of the latest transfer headlines shaking up the football world:

Leroy Sané To Galatasaray Almost Done Deal

German winger Leroy Sané is officially on his way to Galatasaray, bringing a stunning end to his spell at Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Turkish giants.

Sané is expected to fly to Istanbul tonight for his medical and final contract signing, marking one of the biggest coups in recent Süper Lig history.

Reports of the deal, which emerged this morning, have now been fully confirmed according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The former Manchester City star leaves Bayern after four seasons, and Galatasaray fans will be buzzing about the arrival of a world-class talent.

Official: Sancho Returns to Manchester United

After a season-long loan at Chelsea, winger Jadon Sancho is heading back to Manchester United, the clubs have confirmed.

In an official statement, Chelsea thanked Sancho for his contributions after he made 41 appearances and scored five goals, including a crucial strike in the UEFA Conference League Final win over Real Betis on May 28.

The 25-year-old had joined Chelsea on August 31, 2024, in search of regular football. With his loan spell concluded, all eyes will be on whether Erik ten Hag integrates him into the first team or seeks a new destination for the England international.

Joao Felix Frozen Out at Chelsea Amid Number Snub

Things continue to go downhill for Joao Felix at Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old forward has been stripped of his shirt number, just hours after being left out of Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad by new boss Enzo Maresca.

Felix, who spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, now appears likely to leave Chelsea for a third time, with his future in limbo.

In a dramatic twist, Chelsea handed new signing Dario Essugo the number 14 shirt, previously worn by Felix, after completing an £18.8 million move from Sporting Lisbon.

Felix is one of several big names snubbed from the Club World Cup squad, alongside Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi, and Djordje Petrovic. Chelsea kick off their campaign next Monday against LAFC.

Manchester City Poised to Hijack Arsenal’s Move for Sverre Nypan

Manchester City are on the verge of hijacking Arsenal’s bid for 18-year-old Norwegian midfield prodigy Sverre Nypan, in a move that could cause friction between two of the Premier League’s elite.

The Rosenborg starlet visited London earlier this year and was reportedly in advanced talks with Arsenal. However, City have now jumped ahead in the race and are closing in on an agreement, per reports from The Athletic.

Personal terms are yet to be finalized, but should the deal go through, Nypan is expected to become the most expensive export from the Norwegian league.

City’s plan includes a season-long loan before bringing him into Pep Guardiola’s squad long-term.