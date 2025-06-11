Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre, AICC, after President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the iconic facility, initially constructed in 1991 under the administration of former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, was designed to serve as a first-class event centre meeting global standards before Wike renovated it.

Speaking at the commissioning of the structure by the president on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike stated that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre is a world-class structure that requires constant maintenance and that anyone using the premises must pay, regardless of their social status.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has told suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara that defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC will not earn him forgiveness, declaring that the party is “not a dumping ground for political sinners.”

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers, Tony Okocha, made this statement on Tuesday in Abuja, while reacting to speculations surrounding Governor Fubara’s recent Sallah visit to President Bola Tinubu and the implications it could have on his political future.

Okocha made it clear that the governor’s suspension and the declaration of a state of emergency in the state were based purely on governance issues and not partisan politics.

Asked whether he was worried about Fubara’s meeting with the president, Okocha said the APC had nothing to worry about.

Okocha also dismissed reports of a possible reconciliatory move being embarked on by Gov. Fubara, saying there was nothing like that.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described the country as a crime scene that needs urgent fixing.

Speaking during the presentation of a book, ‘Obi: The Political Change Agent’, in Abuja on Tuesday, the former Anambra governor condemned the high level of insecurity and hardship across Nigeria.

Obi lamented that although Nigeria is not officially at war, many citizens live like refugees, both inside and outside the country.

He urged Nigerians to actively work hard to detach from what he called the crime scene of a country.

He further criticized the nation’s priorities, pointing out that while government buildings are being renovated and parties thrown, women continue to die during childbirth and millions of children remain out of school.

The Nigerian Army has reiterated that it remains a professional and secular establishment, committed to allowing its personnel to practice their religious beliefs without hindrance or intimidation.

This position was made known following a viral video, which claimed that the establishment of the Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs is a deliberate attempt to Islamize the Nigerian Army.

The video claimed the Army is tilting away from its mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and urged it to focus on the fight against insecurity, bandits and terrorists.

The video also claimed that countries like Turkey and Libya, which had earlier set up similar institutions, got into a crisis from which they are yet to recover.

However, in response to the viral video, the Army headquarters has debunked any plan of Islamization or neglect of duty, stressing that the Army remains non-religious and operates in a secular country.

The statement clarified that in addition to the Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs located in NA Cantonment Ikeja, Lagos, the NA also has the Nigerian Army Protestant Training School in Yaba and the Nigerian Army Chaplain Catholic Training School in Ojo Cantonment.

It therefore urged members of the public to ignore the content of the video as misleading and false.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has struck out two motions filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio seeking to appeal a Federal High Court judgment that restrained the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions from taking disciplinary action against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the motions, dated March 20 and 25, 2025, respectively, were withdrawn by Akpabio’s legal team and struck out by the appellate court. The court also ordered the payment of ₦100,000 in costs to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The dispute stemmed from a March 10, 2025, ruling by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, which barred the Senate Committee from investigating Akpoti-Uduaghan. The Kogi Central Senator had been summoned after a heated exchange with Senate President Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

However, during the appellate hearing, Akpabio’s counsel, Deborah D. Anyanwu, applied to withdraw the motions.

According to SaharaReporters, Justice Hamma Barka, who led the three-member panel that included Justices Adebukunola Banjoko and Okon Abang, granted the withdrawal application and struck out the motions.

The panel also directed that the associated appeal, CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/395M/2025, be deleted from court records.

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the newly refurbished International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja should be made available only to those who are willing to pay for its use.

The President gave the directive on Tuesday during the commissioning of the refurbished edifice.

He instructed that anyone interested in making use of the structure must be ready to abide by the terms dictated by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Today, I say once again to all of you, Barka Da Sallah. You must obey what the landlord (Wike) says: if you want to use this place, you got to pay for it.” President Tinubu declared.

Afrobeats star Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has disclosed that he gave his first proceeds from music to a church.

The singer stated that he made millions from music in less than a year after the donation.

Ruger, who disclosed this in a recent interview with VJ Adams, also admitted that becoming rich changed him in some ways.

Controversial Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has raised alarm over a plot to kill him after a performance in Ikorodu, Lagos, ended in chaos.

Naija News reports that Portable, in a video via his Instagram page, alleged that someone in the crowd attempted to inject him during the live show.

While recalling the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of his colleague, Mohbad, the ‘Zazu’ crooner said he narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal attack.

The singer further revealed that his leg was injured during the ensuing commotion as fans rushed to embrace him.

Portable clarified that no physical fight broke out at the show, but it was just chaos.

He added that the attacker might have been sent by enemies who did not want to see him succeed.

Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, will headline the inaugural halftime show at the FIFA Club World Cup final, scheduled for July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New York.

The historic performance will feature a global lineup, with Tems joined on stage by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and American pop icon Doja Cat. Together, they will deliver a cross-continental musical spectacle in what promises to be one of the most-watched football events of the year.

The announcement was made by Global Citizen, producers of the show, on their official website. The performance will be streamed live and free of charge on DAZN.com, giving fans around the world access to the groundbreaking event.

Tems, expressing her excitement, described the show as more than just music, highlighting its unifying power and its contribution to a global cause.

In a stunning prediction ahead of this summer’s newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup, a supercomputer has predicted that Portuguese giants Benfica will pull off a sensational upset by beating Manchester City in the final to lift the trophy.

The Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States, features a star-studded cast of football’s elite, including reigning champions Manchester City, Spanish titans Real Madrid, and French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet, according to the data-driven forecast by BoyleSports’ supercomputer, it will be Benfica who emerge victorious—despite having neither won their domestic league nor made it to the semi-finals in the Champions League era.

Benfica have been drawn in Group C alongside Argentina’s Boca Juniors, Germany’s Bayern Munich, and Auckland City from New Zealand.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.