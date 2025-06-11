Top 20 Most Followed Football Clubs On Social Media In 2025

Despite enduring recent struggles on the pitch, Manchester United remain a global powerhouse on social media, boasting the highest following of any Premier League club.

According to new data released by the CIES Football Observatory, the Red Devils have amassed a staggering 233.6 million followers across five major social media platforms: 𝕏, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

This puts United well ahead of their domestic rivals, with Arsenal in a distant 10th globally at 114.1 million followers, less than half of United’s total. The Red Devils sit third on the world stage behind Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid lead the world rankings with a whopping 473.7 million followers, reinforcing their dominance both on and off the pitch.

Barcelona, despite reclaiming the La Liga title, are second with 427.4 million followers. While Real hold the edge across most platforms, Barcelona maintain a slight advantage on YouTube.

Following United in fourth place are European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with 199.4 million followers. PSG rank joint third with United on Instagram.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, come in sixth overall with 179.5 million followers, edged out by Juventus in fifth (174.9 million), who outperform City on all platforms except Facebook.

Rounding out the Premier League’s representation in the global top 10 are Liverpool (7th with 166.7m), Chelsea (8th with 152.9m), and Arsenal (10th with 114.1m).

Sitting just outside the top 10 are Tottenham Hotspur (11th with 108.1m), who surprisingly rank as the most followed Premier League club on TikTok with 40.6 million followers, only behind Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG worldwide.

German giants Bayern Munich rank ninth overall with 149.1 million, with Facebook serving as their strongest platform. Spanish side Atletico Madrid came in 12th with 80.2 million and recorded the highest annual growth rate, 23.1%, among the top 20 clubs.

Italian powerhouses AC Milan (78.3m) and Inter Milan (70.2m) follow, ahead of Brazilian club Flamengo, who are the top non-European team at 66.4 million.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at Al-Nassr has helped the Saudi club reach 62 million followers, making them the 16th most followed team worldwide, with a 9% increase in the past year.

Al-Ahly of Egypt represents Africa with 57.7 million followers, outperforming several European heavyweights on platforms like 𝕏.

Galatasaray (53.7m) and AS Roma (41.8m) complete the top 20, while Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, are yet to break into the elite group, sitting 23rd with 38.4 million followers.

Below Are The Top 20 Most Followed Football Clubs on Social Media In 2025

1 Real Madrid 473.7 million

2 Barcelona 427.4 million

3 Manchester United 233.6 million

4 Paris Saint-Germain 199.4 million

5 Juventus 174.9 million

6 Manchester City 179.5 million

7 Liverpool 166.7 million

8 Chelsea 152.9 million

9 Bayern Munich 149.1 million

10 Arsenal 114.1 million

11 Tottenham Hotspur 108.1 million

12 Atletico Madrid 80.2 million

13 AC Milan 78.3 million

14 Inter Milan 70.2 million

15 Flamengo (Brazil) 66.4 million

16 Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) 62.0 million

17 Borussia Dortmund 60.2 million

18 Al-Ahly (Egypt) 57.7 million

19 Galatasaray 53.7 million

20 AS Roma 41.8 million