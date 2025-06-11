Tinubu’s Govt Pushing Nigerians To Suicide – APC Chieftain, Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has raised alarm over what he described as the “unprecedented wave of suicides” under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, blaming the trend on deepening poverty and hunger across the country.

In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, Eze, a close ally of former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi, said the worsening economic hardship under Tinubu’s “clueless leadership” had left millions of Nigerians in hopeless despair.

Eze backed Amaechi’s recent comment that he was hungry, noting that the statement mirrored the reality of everyday Nigerians.

He said, “Amaechi saying he is hungry is a subtle way of advising Tinubu to have a rethink and save Nigerians from dying. It’s a hard truth. It is speaking truth to power.”

Eze berated Tinubu’s aides and allies who criticised Amaechi’s statement, arguing that rather than vilifying him, they should have acknowledged the dire situation and acted accordingly.

“More Nigerians have committed suicide for this reason under the current regime than any other administration in the annals of the country’s history,” he added.

The APC chieftain accused the administration of muzzling critics and clamping down on media freedom.

Eze said, “Under the insensitive and clueless government of President Tinubu, it is an act most abominable for any Nigerian to say he is hungry.

“Imagine Tinubu, beating Nigerians, impoverished by his obnoxious, anti-people and self-serving economic policies, and yet, doesn’t want them to cry out over hunger.”

He said critics like Amaechi should be commended, not attacked, for speaking up about the “untold hardship and pitiable hunger” confronting Nigerians.

Eze also slammed FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, accusing him and other critics of Amaechi of deliberately twisting the meaning of the former minister’s words.

He said, “It is sad that many, including Wike and his bootlickers, deliberately misunderstood what Amaechi was trying to highlight.

“Amaechi’s statement was a pointer to the fact that unless you are in government or looting the treasury, you cannot escape the pangs of hunger in Nigeria today.”

Mocking the infrastructure push by Wike in Abuja, Eze said it does nothing to address the basic needs of suffering citizens.

He said, “Building flyovers in Abuja and making noise can never quench the thirst and hunger in Nigerians. If you are hungry, can you ascend and descend from a flyover?”

Eze went further to call Wike and Tinubu’s aides “enemies of Nigeria” for allegedly trivialising the economic plight of the people.

Describing the current hardship as worse than conditions during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, Eze said, “Even during the civil war, Nigerians were never subjected to this level of wickedness and poverty.”

He decried the security situation in the country, stating that under Tinubu’s watch, Nigerians were being “slaughtered like goats” by terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements while the President “sits idly by.”