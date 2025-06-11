Thunderstorms, Rain To Sweep Across Nigeria – NiMet Warns

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a fresh weather forecast, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall expected across most parts of the country between Wednesday and Friday.

In its three-day weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, NiMet cautioned that Nigerians should brace for possible severe weather conditions, particularly in the northern, central, and southern regions.

For Wednesday, NiMet predicted early morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, and Adamawa States in the North.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are expected in Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, and Bauchi States,” the agency stated.

In the North Central, areas such as Benue, Kwara, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Nasarawa will witness early morning thunderstorms, with rain returning later in the day across FCT, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau.

The southern region is forecast to have a cloudy morning with chances of rain in Ondo, Ekiti, and Edo, followed by isolated thunderstorms and rain in Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers later in the day.

For Thursday, NiMet projected morning thunderstorms in Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, and Taraba, with rain extending later to Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Gombe, and Bauchi.

In the North Central, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and the FCT may experience morning rain, followed by afternoon thunderstorms in Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau.

The South will begin the day with showers in Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, followed by widespread thunderstorms across the region by afternoon.

By Friday, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba are expected to experience morning thunderstorms, while Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, and Bauchi will continue to receive rainfall later in the day.

In the North Central, NiMet forecast cloud patches with sun intervals during the day and thunderstorms with rain in FCT, Nasarawa, Kwara, and Niger. Areas like Kwara, Benue, and Kogi are expected to be affected during the evening hours.

The South will remain cloudy with morning rain in Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, with widespread thunderstorms likely later in the day.

NiMet urged citizens to exercise caution during the period, warning that strong winds may precede thunderstorms, especially in the North.

“The public should take adequate precautions. Ensure loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions. Avoid driving during heavy rains and disconnect electrical appliances from sockets,” the agency advised.

The weather agency also cautioned against standing under tall trees during storms and advised airline operators to request airport-specific weather reports for flight planning.