‘This Political Victimization Must Stop’ – PDP Berates Okpebholo Over ‘Unwarranted Demolition’ Threat Against Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, of oppression and intimidation to suppress the opposition party and coerce citizens into silence.

Naija News reports that this follows Okpebholo’s planned demotion of properties belonging to the members of the opposition party.

Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Tony Aziegbemi, in a statement on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, described the move as unwarranted and a clear case of political victimisation.

The PDP said the Governor resorted to political harassment and witch-hunt in a desperate attempt to intimidate, silence, and cripple the opposition in Edo State.

The party further demanded an immediate halt to the planned demolitions and called on the Edo State Government to retrace its steps and respect the legal rights and fundamental freedoms of its members and all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation.

The statement read, “The Edo State Government under Senator Monday Okpebholo has continued its trend of oppression, tyranny, and intimidation to suppress opposition and coerce citizens into silence.

“This time, it is Hon. Marcus Onobun, the member representing Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon. Collins Aigbogun, the duly elected Executive Chairman, Esan West Local Government Council, who are being jolted with the marking of their property in their hometowns for arbitrary demolition.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this perpetual resort to political harassment and witch-hunt in a desperate attempt to intimidate, silence, and cripple the opposition in Edo State.

“This brazen move by the state government represents a disturbing abuse of power and a misuse of legislation to target political opponents. The Anti-Cultism Law, as passed, clearly stipulates that property can only be subject to forfeiture or demolition *after a valid conviction by a competent court of law. At present, there is no such conviction against Hon. Onobun and Hon. Aigbogun,only baseless, unsubstantiated allegations.

“This is not law enforcement; it is a political witch-hunt. We wish to remind the Edo State Government that Nigeria is governed by law, not by executive fiat. The weaponisation of laws to stifle opposition voices and intimidate perceived political rivals is not only a threat to democracy in Edo State but a dangerous precedent for the rest of the country.

“The PDP strongly condemns this vindictive action and calls on all well-meaning citizens, civil society organisations, and the international community to speak out against this injustice.

“We demand an immediate halt to the planned demolitions and call on the Edo State Government to retrace its steps and respect the legal rights and fundamental freedoms of Hon.Onobun, Hon Aigbogun and all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation.

“We also want to put on notice the policemen, bulldozer operators as well as owners of the bulldozers that they will be held liable if for any reason they participate in the supervision, destruction or demolishing of any building or property without a valid court order. They should know that they do not enjoy immunity that the governor enjoys and the law frowns at the execution of unlawful orders!

“At this juncture, we call on Senator Okpebholo and the Edo State Government to cease this intolerance for dissenting voices and vindictive demolition in various guises, and redirect their efforts towards delivering transparent, inclusive, and effective governance that truly serves the interests of Edo people. This political victimisation must stop.”