‘They Went Too Far’ – Elon Musk Backtracks On Trump Criticism
Billionaire Tesla and Starlink CEO, Elon Musk has expressed regret over remarks he made about former President Donald Trump last week.
Naija News reports that Musk disclosed this in a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday morning, signaling a possible softening in the strained relationship between the two high-profile figures.
“They went too far,” Musk wrote in a brief post on X (formerly Twitter), referring to a series of recent criticisms he had aimed at Trump.
Musk said: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”
The comment comes less than a week after tensions between Musk and Trump escalated publicly.
Musk, CEO of SpaceX, had used multiple posts on X to challenge Trump’s tax policies and even interacted with a post referencing the former president’s impeachment—though he later deleted that engagement.
The fallout prompted Trump to issue a warning last week, suggesting he might reconsider federal contracts awarded to Musk’s companies.
However, during a press conference on Monday, the president appeared to tone down his stance, saying: “Look, I wish him well. You understand? We had a good relationship, and I just wish him well.”
Musk, who had previously hinted at launching a new political party and claimed to have played a key role in Republican wins during last year’s elections, has not publicly responded to Trump’s latest remarks.