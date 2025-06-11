Taraba Permanent Secretary Dies In Abuja Hospital

The Permanent Secretary of the Abuja Liaison Office for the Taraba State Government, Dauda Maikomo, has reportedly passed away in a hospital located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News learnt that the late permanent secretary died following a short illness.

Maikomo’s death was announced on Wednesday morning in Taraba by the state Head of Service, Dr. Ahmed Kara.

The statement further indicated that Maikomo will receive a state burial on a date to be decided by his family.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Dr Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Taraba State, I wish to announce the passing away of Mr Dauda Maikomo, permanent secretary of Abuja Liaison Office, whose sad event occurred on 11th June, 2025, following a brief illness,” the statement said.

Kara described the deceased permanent secretary as a dedicated public servant who made invaluable contributions to the Taraba State Government and the nation.

“His leadership, vision, and commitment will be deeply missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire us.”

“May the good Lord comfort all of us,” Kara prayed.

Meanwhile, barely two weeks ago, the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, dismissed the claims that his late sister, Atsi Kefas, was killed by bandits.

Naija News reports that Atsi Kefas was killed in controversial circumstances six months ago while travelling alongside her mother from Jalingo to Abuja.

Many believed that the vehicle conveying Atsi and the Governor’s mother was attacked by bandits who wanted to kidnap the mother.

However, Kefas, while interacting with journalists in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Thursday, revealed that a police escort attached to his mother shot and killed the deceased while travelling from Jalingo to Abuja, along the Wukari-Chonku Road.

Kefas said the investigation revealed that the culprit police escort shot Atsi at close range, stressing that gun pellets were found in the victim’s body during the operation before she subsequently succumbed to death.

Observing a minute silence for Atsi Kefas, and the over 50 people who were recently killed by suspected herders in Karim-Lamido local government area of the state, the Governor called on the people to embrace peace and love one another.

He disclosed that a commission of enquiry will soon be set up to investigate the causes of the crisis and bring lasting peace to the affected area.

Kefas regretted that the people who should be living peacefully together to develop their areas have embraced a crisis that has led to the killing of several lives without any justification.

He further warned that anybody found guilty of breaching peace in the state will not be spared in the eyes of the law.