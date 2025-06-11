Senator Katung Denies Wife’s Involvement In UK Money Laundering Case

The lawmaker representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, has dismissed as “false and misleading” a media report linking his wife, Mrs. Abigail Katung, to a money laundering case in the United Kingdom.

In a statement on Tuesday, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Midat Joseph, the senator condemned what he described as a “sensational headline” by Premium Times, published on June 10, 2025.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker strongly denied the allegation, stating unequivocally that his wife was never involved in any money laundering activity, either in the UK or elsewhere.

The statement read, “The above sensational headline is not in harmony with the contents of the report itself. The headline is entirely false, misleading, and without any foundation whatsoever.”

Citing the Premium Times report itself, the statement quoted a portion of the referenced court ruling that exonerated Mrs. Katung from any criminal knowledge or complicity.

It reads, “The judge stated: ‘However, the Judge shielded Mrs. Katung from having any knowledge of Mr. Hussain’s criminal activities. I therefore make it crystal clear that I do not find that she was cognizant of what Mr. Hussain was up to’.”

According to Senator Katung’s office, this contradicts the media platform’s headline, which suggests otherwise.

The statement clarified that the referenced case was strictly a civil matter, not a criminal trial.

“It is pertinent to note that the entire judgment was under a civil proceeding as opposed to a criminal proceeding,” it added.

The senator’s media team further revealed that the matter is currently under appeal, and urged the public not to rush to conclusions until the legal process is concluded.

Reaffirming the couple’s commitment to lawful conduct, the senator vowed to seek legal redress for what he termed a defamatory narrative.

The statement said, “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung and his wife, Abigail Katung, have always conducted their affairs lawfully and transparently.

“They will pursue all necessary legal action to correct this defamatory narrative.”