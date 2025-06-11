Senate Mulls Bill For Annual Presidential Address On June 12, Inauguration Venue Shift

The Nigerian Senate is considering a legislative proposal that would mandate an annual presidential address on June 12 to mark Democracy Day and relocate future presidential inauguration ceremonies from Eagle Square to the National Assembly Complex.

Naija News reports that Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele disclosed this in an interview on Tuesday.

He noted that the proposed bill is aimed at “institutionalising” a national address on June 12, a date he described as holding deep historical and democratic relevance for the country.

“We are hoping to bring a bill soon to institutionalize the President’s address on June 12 because of its historical importance,” Bamidele said.

He added that the bill would require the President to deliver the Democracy Day speech during a joint session of the National Assembly, further elevating the symbolic value of the day in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Inauguration to Move to National Assembly

In a significant move that could alter Nigeria’s democratic rituals, the bill also proposes relocating the presidential swearing-in ceremony to the National Assembly Complex.

“We are hoping, in that bill, to ensure that the swearing-in ceremony of the next President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, whom we believe is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be held within the arcade of the National Assembly,” Bamidele stated.

If passed, the bill would formally shift the inauguration venue from Eagle Square in Abuja to a legislative setting, further integrating the nation’s democratic institutions into ceremonial traditions.

Budget Implementation Extension and Constitutional Reform

The same proposal is expected to address fiscal matters, specifically the extension of the capital expenditure component of the 2024 national budget.

“We have to sit and assess the full implementation of the 2024 budget. We will further extend the capital expenditure timeline while ensuring that the 2025 budget is fully implemented,” Bamidele explained.

As Vice Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Bamidele also provided updates on ongoing constitutional amendments.

He acknowledged delays but assured that public hearings would begin at zonal levels before culminating in a joint session coordinated by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

“We’ve done almost 70 percent of the work before going public. Before the end of the third legislative year, we intend to complete the constitutional amendment process,” he said.

June 12: A National Symbol of Democratic Struggle

June 12 has become a national day of reflection following the annulled 1993 presidential election widely believed to have been won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The election’s cancellation triggered widespread protests and is often seen as the spark that ignited Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule.

In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari officially declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, replacing May 29, in recognition of Abiola and the democratic ideals he represented.

Former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida added a new dimension to the narrative in his February 2025 memoir, where he openly admitted for the first time that Abiola won the 1993 election.