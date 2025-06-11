Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Presents ₦1.48 Trillion Budget To Reps

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibokette Ibas, on Tuesday laid before the House of Representatives a bold ₦1.48 trillion 2025 budget proposal.

Naija News reports that the budget is aimed at restoring infrastructure, improving social services, and promoting inclusive development in the oil-rich state, which is currently under a state of emergency.

Speaking during the budget presentation at the National Assembly in Abuja, Ibas lamented the non-cooperation of suspended state officials, which he said obstructed full and transparent fiscal planning.

The proposed appropriation, which follows Presidential approval and awaits Supreme Court ruling on its legality, includes a projected revenue of ₦1.4 trillion and reflects the state’s strategic priorities under the Rivers State Development Plan 2017–2027.

Ibas told the House Committee, “We in Rivers State are most grateful for your commitment.

“Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of expenditures already undertaken during the first quarter of the fiscal year by the suspended administration.”

Despite the challenges, Ibas said the budget was revised to ratify previous spending and ensure it aligns with national appropriation standards, promising transparency and fiscal responsibility.

The Rivers 2025 budget earmarks funds across major sectors:

₦324.5bn for infrastructure and transportation

₦55bn to relocate and expand the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital

₦50bn for zonal hospital upgrades

₦38.85bn for shoreline protection and erosion control

₦30bn for zonal secondary schools and ₦5.75bn for primary school rehabilitation

₦2.5bn for women’s economic empowerment

₦3bn for youth resource centres

₦20bn to recapitalise the Rivers State Microfinance Bank to support MSMEs

₦117bn for pensions, gratuities, and employee benefits

“God willing, every Rivers citizen with a great idea, carefully thought out and well-planned, will find the funding required to turn their dreams into successful ventures — irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, or political divide,” Ibas said.

In response, the Chairman of the House Committee on Rivers State Oversight, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, commended Ibas for a comprehensive and people-focused budget presentation, assuring that lawmakers will play their part to ensure peace and development in the state.

Ihonvbere declared, “This committee is committed to working with you to restore stability, peace, growth, and development in Rivers State.

“Rivers has always been a shining example of what is possible with good leadership.”

He also stressed the need for proper scrutiny of the figures.

He said, “We will scrutinise the budget. We will invite you to send your relevant officials for a proper defence of the budget. Since we are committed to joining hands with you to get Rivers State back on track, we are not going to cut corners.”

Highlighting the allocations for women empowerment, pensions, and youth development, the lawmaker described them as “people-centred interventions that touch lives.”

The committee is expected to begin detailed budget defence sessions in the coming weeks to ensure fiscal discipline, accountability, and effective implementation, particularly under the emergency governance structure currently guiding Rivers State.