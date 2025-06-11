Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez Names Favourites For 2025 Ballon d’Or

Portugal’s head coach Roberto Martinez has thrown his weight behind Paris Saint-Germain duo Vitinha and Nuno Mendes as front-runners for the Ballon d’Or, despite widespread buzz surrounding Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal.

Speaking during an interview on COPE’s El Partidazo program, Martinez acknowledged Yamal’s brilliance, calling him “the best at his position,” but made it clear who he believes truly deserves football’s highest individual honour.

“Lamine is the best at his position and has been very consistent,” Martinez said. “There is no talent who plays in his position and plays like that. We have to help him.”

However, when asked to name his Ballon d’Or favourites, Martinez pointed to the PSG pair: “Vitinha and Nuno Mendes are far above the rest; at club level and because of their profile.”

He reserved special praise for left-back Nuno Mendes, describing him in glowing terms.

“Nuno Mendes, for me, is the best left-back I’ve ever seen. He can play on the outside and the inside. He’s very quick and has a good pass,” Martinez said. “I thought the perfect player didn’t exist, and Nuno is very close to that.”

Yamal, 17, has had an explosive season with FC Barcelona, contributing 21 goals and 25 assists in 62 appearances across all competitions.

His performances were pivotal in Barca’s domestic treble triumph and Spain’s run to the UEFA Nations League final.

Yet, Martinez’s top picks, Vitinha and Mendes, were key figures in PSG’s historic campaign. The French giants claimed every domestic title and capped the season by lifting their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy, further strengthening the duo’s Ballon d’Or credentials.