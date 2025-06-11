Police Smash Cybercrime Syndicate Hijacking WhatsApp Accounts Of VIPs

The Nigeria Police Force has busted a high-level cybercrime syndicate behind the hijacking of several WhatsApp accounts, many of them belonging to prominent individuals, with the intention of defrauding their contacts.

Naija News reports that the operation, spearheaded by the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), was launched following a formal complaint on April 14, 2025, and led to the arrest of a key suspect in Warri, Delta State.

According to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the suspect, identified as Onajite Okoro, confessed to working in concert with one “Chief Mallam Zaki”, whom he met via Facebook.

Okoro allegedly assisted in registering SIM cards, linking them to multiple bank accounts, and facilitating fraudulent fund transfers across several Nigerian banks.

“Advanced digital forensics and high-end investigative methods helped trace the illicit activity,” the statement read, adding that millions of naira in stolen funds have since been frozen.

Police operatives also recovered fraudulent gadgets and financial records tying Okoro to the scam, while efforts are underway to apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reiterated the force’s zero-tolerance approach to cybercrimes and vowed that all those involved would face the full weight of the law.

“We are working with financial institutions and other stakeholders to deepen the investigation and ensure complete justice,” the IGP said.

The IGP also warned that the Police will continue to respond swiftly and decisively to any digital threat against Nigerian citizens or institutions.

As the investigation continues, the Nigerian Police urged citizens to adopt safe digital practices, including activating multi-factor authentication, being cautious of unsolicited messages, even from known contacts and avoiding clicking on suspicious links or providing sensitive information.

Adejobi stated, “The Nigeria Police Force remains fully committed to protecting Nigeria’s cyberspace. No matter the status of the threat actors or their targets, justice will be served.”

The Police encouraged the public to report suspicious online activity promptly and assured that Nigeria’s cybercrime defence capacity will continue to improve in response to evolving digital threats.